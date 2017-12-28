Ozark County emergency responders who received 2017 State of Missouri Volunteer of the Year Team Award certificates during a presentation Friday at the courthouse were, from left, Ozark County emergency management director Brett Meints, Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief J. B. Duke, Tecumseh VFD board member Shawn Taylor, SEMA Region G coordinator J.J. Travis (front) holding certificate awarded to Tecumseh VFD firefighter Dan Israel who couldn’t attend, Bakersfield VFD firefighters Lloyd “Punk” Stone (back) and Zaylor Watts, Ozark County Chief Deputy Winston Collins, Tecumseh VFD chief Nathanael Winrod (back), Dora VFD chief Monte Shipley and Bakersfield VFD chief Greg Watts and his daughter Tera. Meints had accepted the awards on behalf of the Ozark County recipients at the recent Show Me Partnerships Emergency Human Services Conference and Volunteer Symposium at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach. The honor recognizes some of the emergency responders who assisted residents during the April floods.