Ozark County emergency responders who received 2017 State of Missouri Volunteer of the Year Team Award certificates during a presentation Friday at the courthouse were, from left, Ozark County emergency management director Brett Meints, Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief J. B. Duke, Tecumseh VFD board member Shawn Taylor, SEMA Region G coordinator J.J. Travis (front) holding certificate awarded to Tecumseh VFD firefighter Dan Israel who couldn’t attend, Bakersfield VFD firefighters Lloyd “Punk” Stone (back) and Zaylor Watts, Ozark County Chief Deputy Winston Collins, Tecumseh VFD chief Nathanael Winrod (back), Dora VFD chief Monte Shipley and Bakersfield VFD chief Greg Watts and his daughter Tera. Meints had accepted the awards on behalf of the Ozark County recipients at the recent Show Me Partnerships Emergency Human Services Conference and Volunteer Symposium at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach. The honor recognizes some of the emergency responders who assisted residents during the April floods.

Ozark County’s emergency responders honored with state volunteer of year award

1 hour 58 min ago
Several Ozark County emergency services volunteers, along with an Ozark County Sheriff’s deputy, were honored with the 2017 Missouri Volunteer of the Year Team Award recently at the 2017 Show Me Partnerships Emergency Human Services Conference and Volunteer Symposium in Osage Beach.  Brett Meints,...
Whitley Ucthman

Whitley Uchtman, 8, killed this spike buck with a .243 rifle the last weekend of youth season while hunting with her stepmother, Kim Curtis. She is...
December 27, 2017, 4:18 PM

Sheriff's report: Dec. 18-25, 2017

To contact the Ozark County Sheriff’s Depar-tment or other emergency-responding agencies here, call 417-679-4633. In an emergency, dial 911.   Dec....
December 27, 2017, 4:15 PM

Christmas trees can become fish cover in area’s two lakes

Christmas trees can be left at the side of any Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp on Norfork or Bull Shoals lake to be used as fish cover. Those...
December 27, 2017, 4:10 PM

  • Whitley Ucthman
    December 27, 2017
    Whitley Uchtman, 8, killed this spike buck with a .243 rifle the last weekend of youth season while hunting with her stepmother, Kim Curtis. She is the daughter of Holly Uchtman and Russell Curtis.
  • Sheriff's report: Dec. 18-25, 2017
    December 27, 2017
    To contact the Ozark County Sheriff’s Depar-tment or other emergency-responding agencies here, call 417-679-4633. In an emergency, dial 911. Dec. 189:59 a.m. – Medical: 94-year-old...

  • MSU-WP holds lunch-meeting to promote dual-credit program
    December 20, 2017
    Missouri State University-West Plains’ dual credit classes will be the topic of the Friends of the Garnett Library monthly luncheon meeting Friday, Jan. 12, on the MSU-WP campus. Dr. Michael...
  • MSU-WP testing center sets Graduate Record Exam dates
    October 11, 2017
    The testing center at Missouri State University-West Plains is now offering the Graduate Record Exam for students interested in applying to graduate school or business schools that require the GRE as...
  • PBL car show planned for Nov. 4 at MSU-WP
    October 11, 2017
    Officials with Phi Beta Lambda, the student organization for business leaders at Missouri State University-West Plains, will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, just west of the...

  • Photo by Karla Smith
    Dora Lady Falcons defeat Houston
    December 27, 2017
    Dora’s Desiree Downen drives around a Houston defender during a homecourt 43-41 win over the Lady Tigers Tuesday, Dec. 19 . The team’s next game is Jan. 2, when they host Mammoth Springs...

  • Photo by Karla Smith
    Dora beats Winona
    December 27, 2017
    Dora Falcons freshman Bryson Luna drives down the court during the homecourt 71-49 victory over Winona Thursday, Dec. 21. The Falcons head into the Cabool Holiday Tournament seeded in the number two...
  • Bulldogs play at FedEx Forum arena in Memphis
    December 27, 2017
    The Gainesville Bulldogs basketball team, along with a crowd of fans, friends and family, traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 15, where they took on the Thayer Bobcats at the FedEx Forum...

