Several Ozark County emergency services volunteers, along with an Ozark County Sheriff’s deputy, were honored with the 2017 Missouri Volunteer of the Year Team Award recently at the 2017 Show Me Partnerships Emergency Human Services Conference and Volunteer Symposium in Osage Beach. Brett Meints,...
Whitley Uchtman, 8, killed this spike buck with a .243 rifle the last weekend of youth season while hunting with her stepmother, Kim Curtis. She is...
To contact the Ozark County Sheriff’s Depar-tment or other emergency-responding agencies here, call 417-679-4633. In an emergency, dial 911. Dec....
Christmas trees can be left at the side of any Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp on Norfork or Bull Shoals lake to be used as fish cover. Those...
December 20, 2017Missouri State University-West Plains’ dual credit classes will be the topic of the Friends of the Garnett Library monthly luncheon meeting Friday, Jan. 12, on the MSU-WP campus. Dr. Michael...
October 11, 2017The testing center at Missouri State University-West Plains is now offering the Graduate Record Exam for students interested in applying to graduate school or business schools that require the GRE as...
October 11, 2017Officials with Phi Beta Lambda, the student organization for business leaders at Missouri State University-West Plains, will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, just west of the...
December 27, 2017Dora’s Desiree Downen drives around a Houston defender during a homecourt 43-41 win over the Lady Tigers Tuesday, Dec. 19 . The team’s next game is Jan. 2, when they host Mammoth Springs...
December 27, 2017Dora Falcons freshman Bryson Luna drives down the court during the homecourt 71-49 victory over Winona Thursday, Dec. 21. The Falcons head into the Cabool Holiday Tournament seeded in the number two...
December 27, 2017The Gainesville Bulldogs basketball team, along with a crowd of fans, friends and family, traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 15, where they took on the Thayer Bobcats at the FedEx Forum...